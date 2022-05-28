Two hundred monkeypox vaccines arrive in Denmark

According to the Danish Health Minister, Denmark is set to receive two hundred monkeypox from the Netherlands as the government considers vaccinating close contacts of those infected with the disease.

Denmark is also planning to buy thousands more vaccines. Speaking to DR, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke comments, “On Friday, we will receive two hundred vaccines against monkeypox in collaboration with the Dutch government.”

The monkeypox vaccines are expected to be produced by Bavarian Nordic; a Danish biotech company approved in the U.S. for use against the disease.

The Danish Health Authority said it was considering the option of vaccinating people who have been in close contact with a person infected with monkeypox.

Statens Serum Institut conducted a risk assessment that shows a low or very low-risk infection in society, but it’s estimated for further infections.