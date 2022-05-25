Healthcare services in Greenland limited due to cyberattack

According to Naalakkersuisut, the Greenlandic government, healthcare services in Greenland have been “severely limited” for at least two weeks due to a cyberattack.

A cyberattack on all IT systems and servers associated with Greenland’s healthcare services caused the servers to restart, affecting the country’s patient records and the service’s email system.

Greenland’s government explains, “The health services are therefore severely limited and increased waiting time must be expected.” There are delays in agreed schedules, but “acute inquiries will of course continue.”

After a preliminary technical analysis, there has been “no damage to citizen data,” and that the data has not been stolen or altered.

The Information Security Media Group requested details on the type of cyberattack, but the country’s government did not respond.