Finland sees HIV infection rates grow

According to the Finnish institute for health and welfare, Finland has seen the rate of HIV infections in the country grow, with 241 new cases in 2022, compared to 152 cases in 2021.

Most of these cases have been registered in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district (HUS).

HIV Point states that it’s estimated that around 3000 people in the country live with HIV, with an estimation of about 800 people currently unaware that they are carriers.

The previous record year for HIV infection rates was in 2006, with cases slightly under 200.

The first cases of HIV in Finland were detected at the beginning of the 1980s.