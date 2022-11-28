Lava flowing in the centre of Reykjavik, Iceland

The capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, has not experienced lava flows since the Elliðaárdalur lava field was formed some 4800 years ago and is now witnessing it for the first time. This has been made possible using technology, and clever engineering and guests can now experience this unique spectacle by visiting the Lava Show in the centre of Reykjavik.

The show opened its doors in Reykjavík on the 10th of November of this year. This unique Lava Show, the first of its kind in the world, has been extremely popular since its original opening in Vík on the South Coast of Iceland in 2018. This unique experience allows everyone to get close to natural molten Lava in a safe and controlled environment.

The husband and wife team were inspired by the volcanic eruption at Fimmvörðuháls that they witnessed in the spring of 2010 and its incredible 200m (600 feet) high lava fall and the idea of bringing Lava close to those wanting to experience it and since opening in Vík, it has been a dream for the couple to branch out and open an additional exhibition in Reykjavík.

Júlíus Ingi and Ragnhildur Ágústdótti Co-Founders of the Lava Show

“Witnessing the eruption was unforgettable. We immediately started thinking about how we could recreate this experience in a safe environment and make it available to as many people as possible,” says Júlíus Ingi Jónsson, who co-founded the Lava Show with his wife Ragnhildur Ágústdóttir. He continues, “It took us a while to figure out how, and it wasn’t until 2018 that we finally opened the Lava Show in Vík.”

“We now have a showroom in Vík and Reykjavík; two Lava Shows that are independent but work great together. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable display of molten Lava to the capital of Iceland,” says Ragnhildur.

For those wanting to visit the new Lava Show’s experience, you can see Fiskislóð 73 in the Grandi Harbour District in downtown Reykjavík or visit their website https://icelandiclavashow.com/