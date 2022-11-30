One-time child allowance benefit for Christmas to be offered in Finland

According to the Social Insurance Institution Kela, Finland is to offer a one-time extra child allowance payment in December to prepare families for the holidays.

In a statement, Kela explained that this payment is to “strengthen the purchasing power of families with children at a time of rising prices.”

Families in Finland who permanently reside in the country receive monthly child benefit payments for children under the age of 17. These payments increase with each additional child.

On average, the expected benefits paid for families with two children add up to around 200 euros per month. So for December 2022, this payment would equate to around 400 euros.

Kela noted that this double payment would not count against other social assistance payments received in Finland.