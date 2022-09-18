Ex-Danish Foreign Intelligence Chief Lars Findsen formally charged with spying

Lars Findsen, the former Foreign Intelligence Chief of Denmark, has been officially charged with spying after leaking highly classified information.

Findsen has been accused of revealing confidential documents that contain state secrets to six people, two of which were journalists.

The information found in these documents dates back to 2015, when Findsen was heading the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) until his suspension in August 2020.

In a statement, prosecutor Jakob Berger Nielsen comments, “It is, of course, serious when secrets or other confidential information, which is essential for the intelligence services’ work to protect Denmark’s security, is passed on to outsiders.”

“It can damage the relationship with the intelligence services’ business partners, and it can make it more difficult for them to carry out their work if their working methods are revealed,” Nielsen added.

Findsen has rejected the allegations.