Magdalena Andersson resigns as Swedish Prime Minister

After conceding defeat in Sweden’s knife-edge election, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has resigned.

Andersson called a press conference where she accepted defeat but pointed out that her Social Democrats remained Sweden’s largest party with more than 30% of the vote, explaining a “narrow majority, but a majority nonetheless.”

“So tomorrow, I will hand in my resignation as prime minister, and the responsibility for the continued process will go to the speaker,” Andersson explained.

The final results of the election came down to postal votes and Swedish citizens living abroad, with the far-right Sweden Democrats and three center-right parties edged ahead to win a majority of three in the parliament of 349 seats.

Currently, it is unknown what the agreement between the Sweden Democrats, the Moderates, Christian Democrats, and Liberals will look like.