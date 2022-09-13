More internships for Health & Social Studies students to be provided by Norwegian government

Norway’s government is set to encourage municipalities to offer health and social studies students internships across municipal sector organizations.

According to a statement issued on 9th September by the Norwegian government, the lack of internships across practices presents an obstacle to training more health personnel in the country.

As stated in the agreement, “The agreement means that the municipal sector’s organization KS, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Care Services will be driving forces to bring about more and better cooperation between universities and colleges and municipalities.”

This program will help students of health and social studies, as well as the people in Norway who use the country’s health services.

Research and Higher Education Minister Ola Borten Moe states, “The lack of internships is a bottleneck, and we hope the agreement with the municipal sector organizations will mean that we get more in the municipalities.”