Unregistered pre-paid mobile phones to be banned in Sweden

In an attempt to fight organized crime, anonymous mobile phone pre-paid SIM cards will be banned in Sweden from 1st August.

As of tomorrow, pre-paid SIM cards in Sweden will require registration with information including the owner’s name and personal identity number. These new requirements are due to pre-paid SIM cards presenting dangers for law enforcement due to their anonymous nature.

Speaking to SVT, Fredrik Joelsson of the police fraud unit in Västerås comments, “[The new rules] make it more difficult for criminals and easier for the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

Joelsson points out that phone numbers in criminal investigations are almost always without a registered owner.

Joelsson also notes that professional criminals will still find ways to bend the rules, including methods using fake bank Ids and apps.