First batch of monkeypox vaccine to arrive in Finland

The first batch of the monkeypox vaccine is set to arrive in Finland, with the vaccine first being offered to individuals exposed to the virus. The total amount of the vaccine is initially around 1,000 doses.

Head of Diagnostic Services at Helsinki University Hospital (HUS), Lasse Lehtonen, has pointed out that the news of the recent monkeypox deaths in Spain is a reason to start administering vaccines for specific segments of the population.

Lehtonen commented that people with HIV are vulnerable to developing more severe complications from Monkeypox.

“Monkeypox can be a serious disease for people with compromised immunity. Generally, it’s only dangerous for children under the age of eight,” explained Lehtonen.

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, Finland has reported 21 cases of Monkeypox.