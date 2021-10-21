Population of Iceland: New figures show roughly 375,000 living in the country

As reported by RÚV, the Icelandic National Registry shows that Iceland’s population has increased by around 6,000 since December 2020, marking a total of 374,704 people residing in the country.

Out of that number includes 2,500 more foreign nationals, which makes up 53,973 people, or 14.4% of Iceland’s population. The number of Icelandic citizens has increased by 3,489, which is in line with the usual increase of 1.1%

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration from Poland slowed but has since increased. Out of all the foreign nationals living in Iceland, Poles are the most populous, totaling just over 21,000 people.

The second most populous foreign nationality is Lithuanian, with 4,738 individuals. For U.S. citizens, this increase has risen by 16.1% in the last ten months.