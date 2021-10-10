Four orchestral concerts by Björk set to take place in Reykjavík

Four orchestral concerts by Björk are set to take place at the Harpa Concert Hall, in Reykjavik, Iceland, performing on 11th, 24th, 31st October, and 15th November.

Initially set to take place during August 2020, the series of concerts were rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, fans of the singer are finally able to experience these shows.

The shows will be entirely acoustic and performed alongside various ensembles, including the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra and the Hamrahlíð choir.

As part of the shows, Björk will be joined by various artists that have been previous work, including those that worked on her studio albums, ‘Vulnicura’ and ‘Utopia’.

Each one of the shows will be raising money for the Kvennaathvarfið Women’s Shelter.

“Dear friends, I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus, and the Black Lives Matter movement, and to honor how many Icelandic musicians I have worked with through the years. My input into the feminist fight is to brag about that almost all of those arrangements are by me. Unfortunately, this is something that is almost always ignored when women are arrangers,” explained Björk.