The Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic has recently stated that rechargeable hybrid or electric cars make up for 90 percent of cars in Norway, according to the country’s car sales in September 2021.

Out of all cards sold in 2021, less than 5% are petrol-powered, with a smaller percentage using diesel fuel.

The sales of all-electric cars have increased by around 46% since September 2020. Around 8 in 10 new passenger vehicles were all-electric; Tesla Model Y took the lead vehicle of choice for Norwegians.

This increase pushes the country towards its national goal of transitioning to an entirely zero-emission fleet of new cars by 2025.

It was noted that there are a few factors why Norwegian drivers choose electricity over petrol or diesel fuel, including new technology that has eased customers’ anxiety about the range of electric vehicles.