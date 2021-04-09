Iceland Volcano: Third fissure opens up

The Icelandic Met Office has confirmed that a third fissure has opened at the ongoing eruption site at the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland.

The fissure, which opened up on midnight Wednesday, is located between the first fissures at the Geldingadalur valley and the second fissures that opened on Monday, approximately 700 metres northeast of the original.

Search and rescue crews observed that the new fissure is roughly 420 metres northeast of the eruption’s origin site and within an area of sunken ground, around 150 metres long and 1 metre deep.

The lava flowing from all three of the active eruption sites have now connected in the peninsula. The single unbroken field that fills the Geldingadalir valley stretches towards the east of the peninsula in the Meradalir valley.

Watch the eruption as it happens here: https://maps.acme.to/gos/index.php



Photo by: Almannavarnir/Björn Oddsson