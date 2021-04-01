Tourists in private jet turned away from Iceland

Tourists from Switzerland that arrived in Iceland via private jet were turned away from the country due to not adhering to quarantine protocols.



As reported by RÚV, the tourists were believed that they intended to stay for two days to observe the volcanic eruption at Geldingadalur, which included two passengers and two pilots.

According to the chief police officer at Keflavík Airport, the tourists did have all vaccination certificates yet didn’t quarantine.

Iceland’s Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason is concerned that many foreign tourists coming to visit the country on a short break to see the volcano are not adhering to quarantine protocols.

From today, all arrivals from high-risk areas as defined by the European Epidemiological Surveillance Agency must go into designated government-run hotels and quarantine there for five days.