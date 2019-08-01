Be a responsible tourist and take The Icelandic Pledge

Iceland is offering travelers visiting the country to become a responsible tourist and take The Icelandic Pledge, a unique ‘oath’ for tourists, agreeing to respect Iceland’s nature and to travel responsibly during their visit and enjoy Iceland as Icelanders do.

Over 73000 people have taken the pledge so far.

The pledge is as follows.

I pledge to be a responsible tourist.

When I explore new places, I will leave them as I found them.

I will take photos to die for, without dying for them.

I will follow the road into the unknown, but never venture off the road.

And I will only park where I am supposed to.

When I sleep out under the stars, I’ll stay within a campsite.

And when nature calls, I won’t answer the call on nature.

I will be prepared for all weathers, all possibilities, and all adventures.

The pledge can be taken online but also at airports in Iceland.

The hashtag is #IcelandPledge.