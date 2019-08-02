Crossfit fans can now book trips to Iceland

Crossfit fans around the world can now book trips to Iceland through CrossFit Reykjavík (CFR) as they recently teamed up with one of Iceland’s most experienced travel operators to create the ultimate Crossfit adventure in Iceland by combining sightseeing and WOD´s in some of the countries most iconic, dare we say epic, locations and if you are lucky to get a glimpse at the Northern Lights when doing the trip during winter.

Historically, Iceland has produced some remarkably strong man and women throughout its history going back to the likes of “Gunnarr of Hlíðarendi” to Jón Páll Sigmarsson (see short documentary below) who was the first to win World’s strongest Man four times and Magnús Ver Magnússon who followed Sigmarsson in winning the same competition four times and now we have the likes of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain), Annie Thorisdóttir, Sara Sigmundsdóttir and Katrin Tanja Davidsdóttir – The three last coming through Crossfit.

The question is, what is in the water?

Image taken from the CFR website