Interim Justice Minister appointed

Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, the current industry and innovation minister, will be temporarily taking on the role of Minister of Justice following the announcement that Sigríður Á. Anderson will be stepping down from the role. The announcement of who will be taking on the role was declared by the finance minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

The replacement was expected to come from the Independence Party, Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn, however it was unclear if a current minister or another MP (who would be put into the cabinet) would be taking on the position.

During the announcement, Bjarni stated that Þórdís would be taking the position from today to cover the interim whilst government find a more suitable long-term appointee. Bjarni expressed a possibility of Sigríður Anderson returning as a minister, at this point she is currently an elected MP.