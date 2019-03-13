Iceland welcomes the return of the ice bar

Downtown Reykjavík is the new location for an ice gallery with bar in April. Ice-themed establishments have become an increasingly popular feature and point of focus when it comes to tourism and economy in Nordic countries and Iceland finds itself opening the latest in the Magic Ice chain.

The gallery will feature ice sculptures and carvings themed around Icelandic history, particularly the Sagas. Patrons to the venue will be able to enjoy the art followed by an included drink at the bar – which will entirely made of ice, including the glasses.

Magic Ice is an established chain with multiple venues in Norway and Denmark and will be a valued contributor to Icelandic tourism as well as an exciting new venue to host corporate events and parties.