Tickets for Söngvakeppnin 2019 go live today

Iceland’s Söngvakeppnin returns in early March to decide who will be entered into the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the country. Tickets for the two semi-final rounds which will be held on 9th and 16th February at Háskólabío and grand finale round on Saturday 2nd March at Laugardalshöll can be found on Tix.is.

A performance from Cyprus’ contestant Elena Foureira (who placed in 2nd in Lisbon) will be held at the grand finale including the song Fuego, which was the most played Eurovision song of the year in Iceland. No further information has been made available to whether there will be any other performances from outside of Iceland as yet, but this is not ruled out.