New law to lower legal age to change gender passed in Sweden

A new law has recently passed in Sweden that will lower the minimum age to legally change gender from 18 to 16.

Sweden’s government passed the law with 234 votes in favor and 94 against, with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson split on the law, the Moderates and the Liberals largely in support, and the Christian Democrats against the motion.

Johan Hultberg, an MP representing the Moderate party, told parliament, “The great majority of Swedes will never notice that the law has changed, but for a number of transgender people the new law makes a large and important difference.”

The new law will simplify the process of changing legal gender from the age of 16. However, those under 18 will need approval from their legal guardians.

This law will go into effect on 1 July 2025, along with another law regulating surgical procedures to change gender.