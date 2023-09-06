Sweden detects first-time case of swine fever

The Swedish Veterinary Institute has made the announcement that the country has been its first-ever case of swine fever, which was found in a deceased wild boar.



According to a statement by the institute, seven wild boars were found deceased in the town of Fagersta, in the north-west of Sweden.



“At present, we do not know how the infection got in, but it is a long jump from the nearest infected area in Europe, and we therefore assume that it has happened through humans and not wild boar,” stated the institute.



Fortunately, the virus is ineffective against humans or other animals, but can spread easily be spread to wild boars and domestic pigs.



The swine fever has recently been spreading from Africa to Europe, killing millions of pigs.