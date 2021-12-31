Greenland sees higher temperatures linked to global warming

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, Greenland has seen temperatures higher than usual for this time of year, which has been linked to global warming.

The seasonal average for this time of year in the country’s capital city, Nuuk, is generally around -5.3°C, where for 2021 it hit up to 13°C.

Within the northern town of Qaanaaq, the seasonal average is usually -20.1°C, with it hitting up to 8.3°C.

According to Caroline Drost Jensen, a DMI climatologist, “One of the reasons we’re seeing high temperatures is the foehn meteorological phenomenon,” a warm wind that is common in Greenland.

“Global warming is supporting the elevated temperatures that we are currently observing over Greenland,” said Jensen.