Finland saw births increase by more the seven percent in 2021

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary figures, the number of births in Finland increased by more than seven percent in 2021.

Finland is well-known for its low birth rates, but in a surprise turn of events, births between January and November 2021 were up by 7.1% compared to the same period during 2021.

In general, births within wealthy countries such as Finland have plummeted during the COVID pandemic. This is why Finland’s baby boom has been noted as an anomaly.

The number of new babies in Finland during 2021 was roughly 49,500, according to the country’s national number cruncher.

Since 2011, the birth rate in Finland has been declining. During 2020, roughly 46,600 were born, which was an increase of 1.7% than that of 2019.