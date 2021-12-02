Sweden appoints first trans person in country’s government cabinet

Lina Axelsson Kihlblom has been appointed as a minister in Magdalena Andersson’s new government, making Kihlblom the first trans person to be a part of Sweden’s cabinet.



“If I, in any small way, can be a role model or a trailblazer I am happy about that,” explained Kihlblom in an interview with Swedish public radio.

Sweden has been a leader in gender equality rankings within the EU. Sweden’s first gender-transitioned business chief, Caroline Farberger, received widespread publicity a year ago after publishing a book about her journey.

The EU has been relatively progressive, with Belgium becoming the first country in Europe to name an openly transgender government member, that being Petra De Sutter as Deputy Prime Minister.