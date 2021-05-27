Finland and Denmark ranked best countries in Europe for retirees

Scandinavia countries Finland and Denmark have been placed in the list of top ten countries in Europe for retirees, with Finland taking the top spot.

A report published by Blacktower Financial Management Group has revealed the best European countries for retirees in 2021 based on crime rates, the cost of living, life expectancy, property prices, and population age.

Out of the forty countries assessed, Finland was ranked number one due to the country’s “breath-taking views, fresh lakes, vast forests, and quaint cities,” as noted Blacktower Financial Management Group.

Denmark landed in sixth place thanks to comparatively low house prices and crime rankings. 19.84 percent of the country also has a population of over-65s.

However, Denmark had the highest relative cost of living with an index score of 91.67, with Finland at 77.46.

Winning second place was Spain, with Slovenia taking the third-place spot. Belarus was ranked the worst country for retirees.