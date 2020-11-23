In Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland, Mayor Dagur B Eggertson’s background in medicine has helped him and his team to manage the pandemic effectively. Reykjavik, in for that matter Iceland as a whole has become a global example for its testing, tracing, and quarantine measures.

“What we are quite proud of is that we had an emergency management approach to it and prepared quite well for the first positive cases”

Says Mayor Dagur B Eggertsson in an interview with Bloomberg Philanthropies and continues

“In order to deal with the pandemic, we need to trust science.” Mayor Dagur B Eggertsson

The Interview can be seen below: