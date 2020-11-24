AI Fashion Adviser

Founded by two Icelanders Heiðrún Ósk Sigfúsdóttir & Anna Gunnarsdóttir, Rebutia offers an opportunity to participate in changing the way consumers shop for clothes online. The solution is an online artificial intelligence fashion adviser for people who aren’t well versed with what suits them best and don’t have the time or funds to hire a fashion stylist to help them look their best.

“We launched a beta version of our platform in August 2019 and we

immediately attracted around 1000 users in only a few days.”

Said Heiðrún Ósk Sigfúsdóttir and continues

“Since then we have been constantly innovating to make our services even more reliable, simpler to use, and most of all fun.”

According to the founders of Rebutia, most of us need help to figure out what clothes suit us the best, and this is where our technology comes in!

In 2019 our company received recognition through a grant from the Icelandic Research and innovation institution Rannís.

“We participated in the accelerator Startup Reykjavík and won a pitch competition in Turku Finland,” said Anna Gunnarsdóttir in a statement sent to Icenews this week.