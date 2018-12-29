The two children injured are recovering

Passengers of the car that drove of the Núpsvötn bridge are still hospitalised. According to the South Iceland Police, the two children who were injured are recovering.

The child that died in the accident seems not to have been using the child chair provided by the car rental company, and according to witnesses, the car was driving faster than road conditions allowed.

Authorities have been questioning one of the passengers accompanied by an interpreter.

It is uncertain when it will be possible to talk to the driver of the vehicle; he is seriously injured. Police say the investigation of the case continues and no statement will be given until the final results of the inquiry are clear.

This accident is a sad reminder of road safety and why children need to be secured in specialised seats while driving, to read more about regulations in Iceland go here https://safetravel.is/driving/children-in-car