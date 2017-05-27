Another earthquake around Bardarbunga volcano this morning

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was measured in Bardarbunda caldera this morning at 9.35 (local time) according to a RUV report and according to the Icelandic Met Office around seventy tremmors and quakes were measured there last week and an additional thirty the week before that. Three of those earthquakes were above 3.0 magnitude and they all originated by the calderas edge in the evening of 20 May, last week.

A large earthquake also rocked south Iceland in early May 17 with reports of Hekla Volcano being ready to erupt.

Bardarbunga, is a volcano located under Iceland’s most extensive glacier, Vatnajokull glacier to the north. Bardarbunga is the second highest mountain in Iceland and is a part of a volcanic system that is approximately 200 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, that system includes Hekla Volcano.

Bardabunga famously erupted in 2014 and had an ongoing fissure eruption for six moths from August 2014 until February 2015 creating a new lava field roughly the size of the greater Reykjavik area. When the eruption ended on 27 February 2015, the Holuhraun lava field measured more than 85 square km and the volume is around 1.6 km³.