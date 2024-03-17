Volcano in Iceland: Fourth eruption strikes over three months

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after the latest volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, marking the fourth eruption since December 2023.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, the volcanic eruption “started between Stóra Skógfell and Hagafell on the Reykjanes peninsula.”

The location of the volcano’s fissure is around the same location as an eruption on 8th February, states the Icelandic Met Office.

The lava from the eruption is currently flowing towards Grindavík, which was affected by the previous eruptions, causing police to declare a state of emergency.

Speaking with local media, Geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson explained that this eruption, which hit at 20:00 local time yesterday, was the most powerful so far.