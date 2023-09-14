Denmark launches first container ship using green methanol

The world’s first container ship using green methanol has launched in Denmark. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen led the inaugural journey.



The vessel, named the Laura Maersk, is the world’s first container ship to run entirely on green methanol.



This voyage marks a milestone for the global shipping industry. Shipping vessels back for around 3% of greenhouse gas emissions, with the industry aiming to hit net zero by 2050.



“This ship, this moment, embodies Europe’s decision to pioneer the fight against climate change,” explained von der Leyen.

During the vessel’s naming ceremony in Copenhagen, von der Leyen priased Maersk for seizing the opportunity provided by the European Green Deal. “When I took office a few years ago, the idea of a net zero shipping sector was nothing but a dream,” commented von der Leyen.



Photo: Maersk