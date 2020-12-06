Outstanding Artistic Achievement goes to Iceland

The CARTA Outstanding Artistic Achievement and the Judge’s Choice for Best Oracle Deck went to father-daughter artist team Haukur Halldorsson, who worked on all the illustrations, and Gunnhildur Hauksdóttir who wrote the book accompanying the cards. The standard was exceptional this year, according to the International Tarot Foundation, who gave out the CARTA Awards, and the competition was made tougher by taking through a smaller number of nominees than in previous years.

The International Tarot Foundation (ITF) was founded in 2015 with a desire to make a positive difference in the Tarot community and is responsible for the annual CARTA Awards.

Published last year, the Yggdrasil Divination Deck was in the making for a long time, and it is the brainchild of artist Haukur Halldorsson, who got his daughter to work with him on the book that comes with the cards and explains how to use them and the story behind each of the 81 cards.

Yggdrasil is Based on the powerful mythology of the Norse, this 81-card divination deck brings the wisdom of the ancients into the life of the user.

The artists intricate pen and ink drawings are soulful representations of the Eddas.

For those that want to see more about the artist Haukur Halldórsson can visit his website www.haukurhalldorsson.art and Gunnhildur can be found at www.this.is/gunnhildur.