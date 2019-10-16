Artist Gunnhildur Hauksdottir exhibiting in Canada

Icelandic visual artist Gunnhildur Hauksdottir has taken the concept of human-environment to study animals and turned it on its head by trying to think of how one would create such an environment, but for humans. The project was done in collaboration with the University of Lethbridge Art Gallery and behavioral research scientists Louise Barrett and Miranda Lucas.

Last Thursday they held research talks under the title “Borderline Human” and Gunnhildur Hauksdottir’s final performance that includes the artist, students, and dancer Gianna Varcirca will be held this Friday, Oct. 18, 7 – 9 pm.

Pictures are borrowed from the University of Lethbridge Art Gallery.

See interview with Gunnhildur





