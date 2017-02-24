WARNING – Extreme Storm. NO travel conditions in Iceland today!

A very strong storm will hit the whole of Iceland today and people are strongly advised to stay at home. There are no travel conditions. The storm started out in the southwest and is moving northeast towards Akureyri, Myvatn & Husavik in the afternoon.

According to the Icelandic Met Office there are strong storms 20-28 m/s expected today in all areas and heavy rain or sleet in the southeast and east part later today. Extremely strong wind gusts can be expected near mountains.

Ringroad 1 from Reykjavik to Selfoss is already closed and there is a severe warning to all travelers not to attempt travel. Road nr. 1 from Hvolsvollur to Vik is also closed to all traffic. Route nr. 36 is also closed from Reykjavík to Thingvellir National Park is closed now.

Expected road closures today. Roads expected to close today including roads nr. 36 Reykjavik to Thingvellir, 365 Thingvellir to Laugavatn, 41 Reykjavik to Keflavik airport, 60 Borgarnes to Budardalur, 92 Egilsstadir to Reydarfjord and onwards to Neskaupsstadur, and 93 Egilsstadir to Seydisfjord.

Aditionally there is avalanche danger in Southeast Iceland. No settlement is in danger so far but conditions are uncertain in mountains, especially around Kirkjubaejarklaustur.

There are live updates at safetravel.is, vedur.is and the road company road.is