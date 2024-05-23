Digital passport check for work permits in Sweden launched in pilot project

A new pilot project has recently been launched in Sweden, which will allow for digital passport checks for Swedish work or student permits via an app, saving a physical journey to a Swedish embassy.

Through the app, applicants can scan their passports for checks rather than doing it in person, which can, in some cases, be a tedious and expensive journey.

It is expected that the scheme will benefit around 19,000 work permit applicants and 5,000 students. The countries that are set to benefit the most from the scheme include:

USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, UK, New Zealand, Chile, North Macedonia, Georgia, Ukraine, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.

Currently, it is still unknown whether the pilot will be extended to other countries than those previously announced.