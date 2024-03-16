Finland to propose nicotine pouches fall under tobacco laws

Finland’s government is proposing that nicotine pouches be covered by current tobacco laws to discourage their consumption.

It was stated that the proposed legal reform aims to combat the use of oral nicotine among young people in the country.

These measures also include prohibiting online sales, limiting flavors, and capping pouch nicotine levels to 20 milligrams per gram.

Because of these measures, retailers would need a license, and importers would face restrictions.

It was noted that the availability of nicotine pouches in Finland has limited the amount of smuggling of oral tobacco products from Sweden.