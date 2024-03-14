Military service in Denmark to start conscripting women for first time

Denmark’s military service is to start conscripting women for the first time, making the nation the third European country to require women to serve, alongside Norway and Sweden.

The country is also boosting its defense budget by around $6 billion over the next five years to meet NATO targets.

Danish Prime Minister explained, “We do not rearm because we want war. We are rearming because we want to avoid it.”

“More robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defense challenges, national mobilization, and manning our armed forces,” commented Troels Lund Poulsen, the country’s Defence Minister.

The military conscription service will also be extended from 4 to 11 months for both men and women.