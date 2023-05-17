Forty-One Countries sign a Historical Register of Damage for Ukraine

Leaders from 41 countries, including Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, signed a declaration documenting the war damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The declaration aims to create a comprehensive list of damages incurred. The signing took place before the leaders left the country.

Based on information from the Council of European Summit website, a total of 43 countries and the European Union have joined or indicated their intention to join the Register set up by the participants to the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik on 16-17 May 2023.

“Support and solidarity with Ukraine is one of the main priorities of the Icelandic Presidency, and we have worked hard to ensure that the outcome of the Reykjavik Summit addresses the need for comprehensive accountability for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said Katrín Jakobsdóttir. She emphasised that “the Council of Europe can and should play an important role in ensuring accountability. The Register is an important step towards accountability for crimes committed in Russia’s brutal war and a strong message of support to Ukraine.”

Katrín said at the beginning of the general discussion at the meeting that several countries still had to review the declaration in more detail before signing it.

See Resolution on the Enlarged Partial Agreement