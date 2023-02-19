Storm Otto wreaks havoc across Scandinavia

This weekend, Storm Otto has caused chaos across Scandinavia, hitting parts of Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



Winds reached up to 145km/h (90mph), with Denmark issuing an orange weather alert for northern Jutland.



In Copenhagen, 280 residents mere moved out of three residential blocks as the flats cannot withstand high winds. A number of flights from Copenhagen airport were cancelled and trains in western Denmark were either delayed or cancelled.



Storm Otto hit northern Denmark then on to southern Norway, forcing ferries between the two countries to be cancelled.



Øresund Bridge which connects Malmo and Copenhagen was also closed due to high winds.