Iceland kicks off its Eurovision-winning bid

The countdown is on, music fans! Iceland is kicking off the first of two elimination nights for the Eurovision contest, where the winning song will go on to represent their country in Liverpool this May.

The stakes are high, and the pressure is on. Every performer brings their A-game, wanting to become the next Eurovision champion. The Eurovision contest celebrates culture, diversity, and pure, unadulterated fun. Each performance promises a feast for the senses, from flamboyant costumes to daring dance moves.

This is music at its finest, and Iceland is just the beginning. The journey to Liverpool is a long one. Still, with every note, every step, and every glittery costume change, the Eurovision contest promises to be a celebration of all things music.

Iceland has a storied history in the Eurovision song contest, having participated 33 times since its debut in 1986. Over the years, they have sent in some great performances, with a handful even making it into the top 10. Iceland’s best result in the Eurovision contest came in 1999 when Selma Björnsdóttir took second place with her stunning ballad, “All Out of Luck”.

The country has also placed in the top 10 six times, with memorable performances such as Yohanna’s “Is It True?” in 2009, Páll Óskar við “Minn hinsti dans” and Hatari’s “Hatrið mun sigra” in 2019.

For those wanting to check out the songs from Iceland, you can start here.