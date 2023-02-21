Finnish cybersecurity skills project cyber citizen recently launched

A new cybersecurity skills project has recently been launched in Finland to teach citizens in EU Member States how to operate safely in the digital world.

The project, called the Cyber Citizen Project, is a collaboration with Aalto University and the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The project will be comprised of educational and communication elements about cybersecurity.

The Cyber Citizen Project has received funding of EUR 5 million from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility over a period of three years.

The Cyber Citizen Project’s initial phase was surveying the current state of teaching cybersecurity skills within the EU. According to the research, cybersecurity is perceived differently by citizens in different EU countries.

Despite most of everyday life becoming digital, cybersecurity-related knowledge and skills vary considerably between EU countries.