Volcanic activity spotted at Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

A series of earthquakes starting from Friday 10th February has prompted the discussion about possible volcanic activity at the Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwestern tip of Iceland.



In an announcement by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a series of five earthquakes larger than magnitude 3 were recorded, with the two largest reaching a magnitude of 3.6.



Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson notes that the cause of these earthquakes could be due to under-surface magma movement in the area.



This movement has suggested that the once inactive volcanic area in Reykjanes is now active.



The region is roughly nine kilometres from Keflavik International Airport. Þórðarson pointed out that if there was an eruption in the area, it affect the operations of airport.