Two data centres halted by Meta in Denmark

The construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, has been halted by Meta in order to focus on a brand new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI).

Currently, Meta owns two large data centres in Odense. However, only one of the three data centres in construction will be completed.

Speaking to Reuters, Meta spokesperson Peter Münster comments, “Over the past month, we have announced a number of measures to make us a more streamlined organization.”

“A significant part of these measures is to shift a larger part of our resources to high-priority growth areas, including a strategic investment in artificial intelligence,” explains Münster.

Meta’s traditional data centres are required for its apps, Facebook and Instagram. But the calculations needed for AI require a new generation of data centres.