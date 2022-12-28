Iceland sees biggest earthquake at Grímsvötn volcano since August

During the early hours of Tuesday December 27th, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the volcano in Iceland Grímsvötn. This was the biggest earthquake detected at the location since August, which was 3.8 on the Richter scale.

Grímsvötn has been increasingly active, with two glacial runs occurring at the site; the first occurring on December 4th 2021, and the other on October 16th 2022.

According to natural hazards specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, Bjarki Kaldalóns Friis, only one earthquake was detected, with no volcanic activity or aftershocks.

The last time Grímsvötn erupted was back in 2011.

Grímsvötn is a volcano with a partially subglacial fissure system located at the Vatnajökull National Park in the southeast of the country.