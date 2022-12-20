Gun crime in Sweden: country hits record number of gun fatalities in 2022

Sweden has seen a record number of gun fatalities in 2022, with a total of sixty people being shot dead, a record number.

In recent years, Sweden, especially in Stockholm, has been struck with many shootings, with authorities blaming this increase on criminal gangs.

Gunnar Strommer, the country’s Justice Minister, “Deadly gun violence has increased and unfortunately has hit a new, bloody record this year.”

For reference, in 2021, 45 people were fatally killed in Sweden. Strommer explained that the country would set up a special council to help abolish gang crime in the country.

According to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, the county has gone from a country with the lowest incidences of gang violence to one of the highest over the past two decades.