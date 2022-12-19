Good things to have in mind when travelling to Iceland

Iceland has a rich history and a unique and varied landscape that attracts visitors worldwide. Iceland’s exciting features that contribute to its popularity as a tourism destination include the country’s natural beauty. The country is known for its breathtaking scenery and range of landscapes, including glaciers, waterfalls, geysers, hot springs, and geothermal areas. Those visiting have many outdoor activities to choose from.

Iceland is an excellent place for outdoor enthusiasts, with opportunities for activities such as hiking, climbing, skiing, and whale watching. Iceland has a rich cultural heritage, with various museums, galleries, and sites showcasing its history and traditions. It is home to a thriving food scene, with a range of local and international cuisine options, including fresh seafood and traditional Icelandic dishes.

Below is a list of some of the top attractions in the country, including:

Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland and the largest city in the country. It is known for its vibrant cultural scene, with various museums, galleries, and restaurants. The Lava Show, located in Reykjavík, and the town of Vík recreates a volcanic eruption by superheating natural lava and pouring it into a showroom full of people. The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa located in a lava field southwest of the country (not far from Iceland’s International Airport, Keflavik). It is known for its bright blue waters and therapeutic properties. The Golden Circle is a popular tourist route that takes visitors through some of the country’s most beautiful and iconic landscapes. It includes stops at the Gullfoss waterfall, the Geysir geothermal area, and Thingvellir National Park. Vatnajökull National Park is the largest national park in Europe. It is home to several glaciers, including the largest one in Europe, Vatnajökull. It is also home to a variety of wildlife and offers a range of outdoor activities. The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural phenomenon that can be seen in the winter months in Iceland. They are best viewed from the countryside, away from city lights. The “Black Sand Beach” is a unique and beautiful stretch of coastline located on the south coast of Iceland. It is known for its black sand created from volcanic activity. Hallgrimskirkja is a Lutheran church located in Reykjavik. It is the largest church in Iceland and has become a city symbol. The church offers panoramic views of the city from its observation deck. The Arctic Henge is located in one of Iceland’s most remote northern villages (Raufarhöfn) and is worth the visit. It is a huge sundial, aiming to capture the sunrays, cast shadows in precise locations and capture the light between aligned gateways.

There are many amazing things to see and do when visiting Iceland, and the list above is just a fraction of what you can experience.