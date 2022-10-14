UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark submit joint bid to stage football event

Nordic countries Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark have all submitted a joint bid to host the UEFA Women’s Euro Championship football event in 2025.

Talking about the move, Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, explains, “Women’s football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer…We offer to share with the rest of Europe our joint ambition to leave a long-lasting legacy of truly equal opportunities in football.”

The Nordic countries will be up against Switzerland, France and Poland to stage the football tournament.

Each capital city across the region has venues lined up, with additional host cities spread across each country.

Football is a powerful opportunity to make a change,” comments Ari Lahti, the Finland Football Association President.

Lahti adds, “Our Nordic bid offers to take the UEFA Women’s Euros to the next level by growing the fan culture of women’s football and organizing the biggest Women’s Euros ever.”



Image: UEFA