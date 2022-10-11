Thousands of films in Finland may be victims of fraud cases involving domain names

A nationwide investigation in Finland by the Financial Crime Unit of the Oulu Police Department is being conducted regarding fraud cases involving domain names that could possibly have affected thousands of firms across the country.

The crimes invested by the Financial Crime Unit include aggravated fraud, attempted aggravated fraud, and marketing crimes, all related to fraudulent telesales calls from Spain.

The suspected criminals have allegedly sold domains based on contracts between 5 to 10 years. However, these domains were valid for only 12 months, yet have continued to bill for the entire duration.

Finnish Police has stated that this is a large-scale fraud case, with only Finnish firms being those that are affected.

Speaking with the news outlet Yle, Detective Inspector Kari Pakanen of the Oulu Police Department explained, “The individual sums are not huge, but together they add up to a fairly large amount of money. This is an exceptionally large investigation because there are hundreds, if not thousands, of cases all over Finland.”