Netflix launches game studio in Helsinki Finland

The global streaming service Netflix recently announced that it will open a studio in Finland’s capital Helsinki to build and develop video games.

According to Netflix, “This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Netflix chose Helsinki as the city has some of the best gaming talent in the world, with this studio being the first studio that Netflix is building from the ground up. Besides this, Netflix also owns the Helsinki-based studio, Next Games.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix,” the company explains. “Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years.”

The studio will be led by Marko Lastikka, Zynga’s Vice President.